Younger workers, especially millennials, are more apt to switch jobs than older generations, says Rich Ramassini, a certified financial planner and director of strategy and sales performance with PNC Investments.

The improving economy is one reason. Workers who have been with an organization that was tightening the purse strings might find a better offer as companies start being more profitable.

When you contemplate leaving for a new position, you need to think critically and analytically about your motivation. Moving to a better opportunity is "fundamentally different from running away from something you don't like," Ramassini said.

Money is, of course, a prime factor. Most people will take the opportunity to increase earnings.

The chance to acquire different skills might be a reason.

"Some people, who are doing one specific thing, want to expand and do something else," Ramassini said. "Or someone using multiple skills wants to be more of a specialist and cut down the number of skills being used."

A company's values can be a motivating factor. You might want to work for an organization that aligns more closely with your views on social responsibility or allows time off for volunteering.