Trump responds to Manafort verdict: This has nothing to do with Russian collusion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to the news that his former campaign chief, Paul Manafort, was convicted of eight counts in his federal criminal trial.

"Paul Manafort is a good man... it doesn't involve me but it's a very sad thing... it had nothing to do with Russian collusion," Trump told reporters during a campaign trip to West Virginia.

The president, however, ignored questions about his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleading guilty to eight counts of federal crimes, including campaign finance violations.

Cohen admitted to making illegal payments at the direction of a candidate for federal office, who is widely perceived to be Trump.