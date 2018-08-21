Tycoon killed in seaplane crash leaves $52.6 million to Oxfam

A millionaire businessman who died in a seaplane crash on New Year's Eve has left his £41 million ($52.6 million) fortune to crisis-hit charity Oxfam.
Richard Cousins and his fiancee Emma Bowden, his two sons and Bowden's daughter died on December 31, 2017 while on vacation in Australia when the seaplane they were sightseeing in crashed.
British newspaper The Sun reported Tuesday that Cousins had initially left his fortune in trust to his sons, but a year before the accident he had drawn up a new will, inserting a "common tragedy clause" that would leave the majority of his fortune to Oxfam in the unlikely event he and his sons died at the same time.