Tycoon killed in seaplane crash leaves $52.6 million to Oxfam

Now, all but £3 million of his fortune will go to the charity. His brothers Simon and Andrew both get £1 million, The Sun said.

The bequest comes despite a high-profile scandal that has engulfed the British aid organization Oxfam in recent years. Male aid workers were accused of paying for sex with underage prostitutes while working for the charity in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake. Oxfam has also been hit with allegations of sexual harassment at its charity stores in the U.K. and for not vetting its workers well enough.

The bequest also comes weeks after Oxfam chiefs said they needed to cut jobs and find £16 million in savings. As such, how the bequest is spent will be scrutinized.

Oxfam confirmed the bequest when contacted by CNBC and said: "We are extremely grateful for this bequest of which we have only recently been notified. We are working with the family and our board of trustees to identify how the money will be used."