This map shows where Americans are most likely to pay their bills on time

Personal debt is the highest it's ever been in the United States but a large majority of Americans are dealing with it responsibly, and that's encouraging, says Kali McFadden, a senior research analyst at the loan brokerage company LendingTree. About 95 percent of borrowers who live in the largest 100 American metros are paying their bills on time, according to a LendingTree report.

Researchers used credit reports from the first quarter of 2018 from more than nine million of its users. They ranked the largest 100 American metros by the percentage of people who had at least one account overdue, and they found that nine out of the top 10 cities with residents most likely to pay their bills on time were west of the Rocky Mountains.

There's no clear reason for the geographic trend but McFadden says the explanation may be a combination of local conditions and the economic profiles of the people who live there. "Seeing this cluster along the West Coast and in Utah, it's kind of hard to avoid the conclusion that there's a cultural factor at play there," she says.

In a previous report, LendingTree studied which region purchased the oldest used cars. The Pacific Northwest was at the top of that list, too. "There might just be a culture of financial prudence there," McFadden says.

Here are the top 10 cities where Americans pay their bills on time.