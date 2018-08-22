How this dad's hairy back made him a millionaire

Matt Dryfhout had worked in sales and started a couple of companies, but he went through a dry spell during the 2008 recession. He resorted to pouring concrete to earn a living. "I remember having 10,000 flyers printed, and I was driving around with my son — who was 1 year old at the time — and I was literally putting flyers in mailboxes to make sure my mortgage was paid."

Then came that day he was lying on the table having his back waxed. Out of the pain, an idea took form: Create a product so men can do it themselves. Waxing hurts, and you have to make an appointment.

"Men don't even like making appointments to get their hair cut," Dryfhout explains. "It's like going to the proctologist, and they forget what day it is, and their wives or girlfriends or whoever reminds them."

Matt started researching and found a few products already on the market. "A lot of them were electric, so I couldn't take them in the shower." He began figuring out a design and finding a designer. "It was literally just baptism by fire."

This was 2011, and Angel insisted they move slowly. "We made a pact that we're not going to take out any sort of debt for the company," she says.

Over the next two years, they spent anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 designing, developing and testing prototypes. "Sunday family dinners, we'd send all the brothers and father-in-law upstairs, 'Everybody start shaving!'" Angel laughs, admitting she even tested the device on her own legs. "The genius is the blades," she says. "That's what sets us apart from people who've previously done this."