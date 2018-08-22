Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Pick this stock for a biotech play

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals: "No, no, I used to have tremendous hope for it, but I no longer feel that it's the way to go. Which is the biotech that I'm recommending is Amgen, that's the cheap one.

XPO Logistics: "Gotta tell you, the seminar that I did, this webinar with Mark Chaikin, he was so bullish on it. All I could saw was I wish the club had not sold it, but it had a big gain. Yes, this is Brad Jacobs, he's doing fantastic. Chaikin's right."

Dropbox: "I like Dropbox, I think the sellers are all wrong. I like the business model. Throw in Spotify, that's another one that I like, both of them."

Ford: "I think Ford's dividend is safe, but I like upside and I don't see upside there. I would rather own a bond."

Avalara: "Look, if you're going to do tax, do Intuit. That's the only one, millennial or not. Okay, millennials here's what you do."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amgen.

Watch the full lightning round:

