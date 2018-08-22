Defending Iran deal, Germany looks to bypass US payment channels

Aside from threats of import tariffs and NATO criticism, Trump's decision in May to withdraw from the 2015 international nuclear agreement was a particular major blow for U.S.-European relations.

Germany had helped France, Britain, Russia, China and the U.S., under then-President Obama, to broker the deal with Iran and had tried to persuade Trump to remain within the pact.

U.S. sanctions were re-imposed on Iran in early August, nevertheless, and the U.S. said any companies doing business with Iranian entities, even those outside the U.S. could be subject to secondary sanctions, much to the chagrin of Europe.

Germany, Britain and France are looking at ways to save the deal and how to prevent their own companies from pulling out of Iran, although a number have already done so, including French oil giant Total and German engineering giant Siemens.

Mass said that while history and a striving for peace had bound Europe and America, "looking back does not lead to the future. It is high time to re-evaluate our partnership - not to leave it behind, but to renew and preserve it," he said, noting that "the U.S. and Europe have drifted apart for years."

Later on Wednesday, the German foreign ministry backed up the comments by Maas, who is a member of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), a junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative alliance.

The foreign ministry said Maas' comments reflect the German government as a whole and that the article, although based on Maas' opinions, was meant to stir a debate about relations with the U.S., Reuters reported. The spokespeople added that "keeping financial channels open is vital to save the Iran deal."