Most Democrats avoided talking about booting President Donald Trump from office after his former lawyer Michael Cohen's claim that the president directed him to commit a crime.

Not Tom Steyer.

The billionaire former hedge fund manager's Need to Impeach campaign quickly launched digital ads Tuesday escalating calls to impeach Trump. The videos followed Cohen's guilty plea for campaign finance violations and other federal crimes, and former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort's conviction on eight counts of fraud and other charges. Both developments happened only minutes apart on Tuesday.

Steyer is not done. Tuesday's events directly motivated Need to Impeach to redouble its efforts and cut a new television ad calling for impeachment due to corruption, Kevin Mack, the group's lead strategist, told CNBC on Wednesday. He expects the group will spend at least $1 million nationally to place the ad, which will film in the next 48 hours.

The plan will set Steyer at odds with the vast majority of Democratic leaders and strategists, who consider an impeachment push risky now as the party tries to flip at least 23 GOP-held House seats and take control of the chamber. Many Democrats worry that talk of removing Trump will motivate Republicans in swing districts, where the minority party hopes to capitalize on a voter enthusiasm advantage in November.

In May, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called impeachment a "divisive issue" and "not the path the party should go on" this year. Cohen's plea and Manafort's conviction have not changed the California Democrat's views, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said.

Some Democratic representatives in safe seats, such as Maxine Waters of California and Al Green of Texas, have called for the president's impeachment. But the idea has not gained traction among other House Democrats or challengers running for GOP seats, despite Steyer's efforts.

The House has the constitutional power to impeach or formally charge an official. The Senate can then convict and remove the official from office.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is dedicated to electing House Democrats, has not pushed for Trump's impeachment and its strategy is unlikely to change. Asked about the issue Wednesday, a DCCC spokesman pointed to ads released by swing district candidates in states such as Virginia, North Carolina and Minnesota in recent days. Those ads highlighted issues such as health-care affordability and national security and did not mention impeachment.

Other candidates have echoed that strategy on the trail.

Tom Malinowski, a Democrat aiming to unseat GOP Rep. Leonard Lance in New Jersey's competitive 7th District, held an event with voters Tuesday night shortly after the Cohen plea and Manafort conviction. Asked whether he would vote for impeachment, Malinowski said he wanted to protect the democratic process and make decisions based on evidence. That would mean not impeaching a president because of "strong feelings," he said.

"What I will fall on my sword for is protecting that process," the former Obama administration State Department official said.