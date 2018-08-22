One of Facebook's earliest executives, Dan Rose, is leaving



Dan Rose, one of Facebook's earliest executives, is leaving the company, he announced on his Facebook page Wednesday.

Rose joined Facebook in 2006 and reported to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. He's moving to Hawaii where his family has lived for the last year, he said, and will not seek another executive position. He plans to "stay active through advising and investing in companies," he said.

Rose's departure marks another key exit for the social media company as it battles scandals around user privacy and its ad-based business model. Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos left earlier this month, and head legal counsel Colin Stretch announced his departure in July.

"Over the past 12 years, this company has become my second family. When people ask me why I'm still at Facebook after so long, my answer is always simple — I love the people I work with and I believe deeply in our mission," Rose said in announcing his departure.

Rose worked with enterprise partners like Apple, Google and media organizations, according to Recode — which first reported the news.

