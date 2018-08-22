Netflix is testing ads between episodes — here's how you can opt out 

Your next Netflix binge could feature some unexpected advertising between episodes, since the streaming giant confirmed on Monday that it is now testing showing ads for other programming available on Netflix during the seconds before a new episode of a series begins playing.

Netflix calls the ad test "surfacing recommendations" and says it is doing so to help members "discover stories they will enjoy faster," according to a statement on Monday provided to website Cord Cutters.

Not all users will see the ads and those who do have the option of skipping past when they appear. Still, with users accustomed to Netflix's ad-free viewing, there has been some backlash.

The good news is, Pop culture website ComicBook.com pointed out a trick that allows the users to completely opt out of participating in any tests or previews of new features offered by Netflix, including the ad tests.

First, users must access Netflix from either a desktop browser or tablet (if you use the Netflix smartphone app, you will be redirected to a webpage). On the Netflix site, users can go to their profile and select "Account" in a drop-down menu, then scroll to and click on "Settings." Once there, select an option titled "Test Participation," which will call up a toggle button that defaults to the "On" position, thus automatically including users in any Netflix tests and previews. Click the button (for the off position) and then click "Done" to save the new settings. Test participation will be turned off and you will be removed from any Netflix tests, including the test ads some users are seeing between episodes.