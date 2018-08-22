The reckoning has arrived for President Donald Trump. The trouble for him and fellow Republicans – legal and political – will only get worse from here.

Two different federal courtrooms, one in New York and one outside Washington, demonstrated starkly Tuesday that the 45th president has operated within a circle of criminality. One produced eight guilty verdicts against former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort; the other eight guilty pleas from Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.

That makes Trump's 2016 campaign chairman, his White House national security advisor and longtime personal lawyer all convicted or admitted felons. Cohen, the personal lawyer, said he committed campaign finance crimes at Trump's direction in the form of hush-money payments to conceal extramarital affairs.

Cohen and former national security advisor Michael Flynn are already assisting the federal prosecutors investigating Trump. Manafort, facing the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison with another trial coming in weeks, has heightened incentive to cooperate, as well.

Trump and his allies sought comfort Tuesday by asserting that none of Tuesday's legal proceedings involved collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 election. That is true.

But all the president's men under prosecutorial scrutiny have important Russian connections that are problematic for Trump. Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller has only shown a fraction of the evidence he has amassed.

The New York Times has reported that Cohen's longstanding ties to Russian interests include an ownership interest in an uncle's catering hall frequented by Russian organized crime figures. During the 2016 campaign, Cohen sought on Trump's behalf to develop real estate in Moscow.

Manafort received tens of millions of dollars from Putin allies for political consulting in Ukraine. He attempted to use his job as Trump's unpaid campaign chairman to alleviate financial pressure after his Ukrainian patrons lost power. Along with the president's son and son-in-law, he participated in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting arranged to receive Russian government dirt on Hillary Clinton. With Trump openly urging them on, Russian intelligence subsequently dumped dirt publicly via Wikileaks.