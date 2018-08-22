It's going to take a lot more for the stock market to start caring about Trump's legal woes

President Donald Trump may have legal headaches, but they are unlikely to stall the bull market, unless revelations from the ongoing special prosecutor investigation tie him directly to a Russian plot to sway the 2016 election or cause a Democratic sweep of Congress in November.

The latest developments involving two former Trump advisers, revealed to be guilty of criminal activity, initially weakened stock futures late Tuesday, but by Wednesday stocks shrugged it off and were mixed. On Tuesday, one headline in particular drove down stock futures in late trading, and that involved Trump himself. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen claimed the president instructed him to pay off porn actress Stormy Daniels, in order to influence the election.

"I think something like today's news is more of a headline event than a bottom line event. This is not the first time we've heard about something like this or even surmised it," said Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist. "Most investors are saying tell me something I don't know or haven't surmised."

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. Also Tuesday, a jury found former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and failure to disclose a foreign bank account.

Strategists said so far the ties to Trump are loose and do not appear to be something he that would trigger impeachment.

"If Cohen comes up with something that really connects Trump to a crime...it can't be just any old crime, it has be about the Russians and the election," said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Taback.

Stovall said the market was more likely focused Wednesday on the news that a trade deal with Mexico could be close at hand. While developments on the North American Free Trade Agreement were expected, the event may have been intentionally played up more by the White House, he said.