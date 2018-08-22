New York state has subpoenaed Michael Cohen in Trump Foundation probe

Investigators in New York have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen as part of a probe of the Trump Foundation.

"A subpoena has been issued to Michael Cohen for relevant information in light of the public disclosures made yesterday," James Gazzale, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight criminal charges, including tax fraud and campaign finance crimes, in New York federal court.

He said that during the 2016 presidential campaign he had unlawfully facilitated payments to two women who have said they had sex with the president. Trump and his lawyers have denied wrongdoing.

Gazzale said his department will work with New York's Attorney General's office, as well as the Manhattan District Attorney.

Cohen's lawyer, former Clinton White House aide Lanny Davis, has said Trump himself "directed" Cohen "to commit a crime."

Davis has also expressed a willingness for Cohen to cooperate with state and federal prosecutors, including special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

New York's Attorney General Barbara Underwood had filed suit against Trump and members of his family in June, alleging a pattern of "persistently illegal conduct" at the nonprofit foundation.

Trump responded furiously on Twitter, vowing not to settle the case.

Asked earlier Wednesday for comment on whether the office had any contacts with Cohen, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's office referred CNBC to a previous comment on the Trump Foundation: "We continue to evaluate the evidence to determine what additional actions may be warranted, and will seek a criminal referral from the appropriate state agency as necessary."

A spokesman for the Southern District of New York's federal court denied any knowledge of the subpoena.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.