Once again, bitcoin investors hold their breath for an ETF approval 

Every few weeks this summer, bitcoin bulls have gotten a ray of hope from U.S. regulators.

This week, that optimism is coming from the possibility a bitcoin exchange traded fund, or ETF, getting approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What would be the first-ever bitcoin-based ETF is being decided on by the SEC on Thursday. The agency has 240 days to decide on the proposal, which falls on August 23, according to the Federal Register.

ProShares, which has about $30 billion in assets under management, filed for two bitcoin ETFs in September. The ETFs plan to track bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and will trade on NYSE Arca, according to the SEC filing. ProShares declined to comment on the status of its application.

Exchange-traded funds track an index or group of assets but trade like stocks. The approval of one could bring in a wave of institutional buyers and because bitcoin has a fixed supply, theoretically push up prices.

Struggling bitcoin prices jumped ahead of other SEC deadlines for ETFs this summer. The cryptocurrency rallied 20 percent, above $8,000, in late July on rumors that another ETF proposed by VanEck would be approved in August. That decision was later postponed by the agency .

This week, price moves have been more subtle. The cryptocurrency rose roughly 3 percent to a high of $6,858.61, according to data from CoinDesk. Bitcoin is still down more than 50 percent this year, and more than 65 percent from its high near $20,000.

Brian Kelly, CEO and founder of BKCM, said investors are getting more cautious and have stopped betting big ahead of these SEC deadlines.

"My view is still this does not get approved tomorrow but I feel we're making large steps and getting closer to it," Kelly said. "There's a better chance this gets approved than anything else."

One reason the ProShares ETF might be more appealing to regulators is because it's based on futures trading. The agency has cited the lack of regulation in bitcoin exchanges. But bitcoin futures trade on the SEC-regulated CBOE.