Oprah Winfrey partners with Kraft to launch line of frozen pizza with cauliflower crust

Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey, who launched a line of refrigerated soup and side dishes last year, is entering the freezer section.

Winfrey announced Wednesday that she has partnered with Kraft Hienz on a new extension of her "O, That's Good" brand with frozen pizzas.

"Pizza is a favorite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends," Winfrey said in a statement. "I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love."

Many of Winfrey's grocery-store foods contain cauliflower or butternut squash as a way of adding a bit of nutrition to otherwise indulgent foods. Although, it should be noted that Winfrey's new pizza crusts contain less than a half cup of vegetables per serving.

The frozen pizza line will initially offer four varieties: Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme and Fire Roasted Veggie.

In addition, Winfrey is also extending her line of soups by adding: Chicken with White & Wild Rice Soup, Roasted Corn Chowder, Sour Cream & Chive Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli Cheddar Rice.

Ten percent of all profits will be donated to charities that work to reduce hunger, Kraft Heinz said.