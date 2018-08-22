The supercar (an ultra high-performance sports car that has over 500 horsepower, is mid-engined, made in limited production and with rare materials), is a two-door coupe. The exterior is made of lightweight carbon fiber and aluminum body panels, which lend a muscular, sleek look, and it has a hexagonal, honeycomb-inspired grill.

The interiors include microsuede and Bridge of Weir leather, a fine Scottish leather used in expensive cars, with seats that are hand-stitched.