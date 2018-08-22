Announced in April 2018, Aston Martin recently unveiled its new 2019 DBS Superleggera, which costs $304,995. It's the most powerful regular production supercar Aston Martin has released.
The Superleggera (meaning "super light" in Italian) is fast thanks to its 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine with speeds up to 715 horsepower. It can do 211 miles per hour (maximum speed) and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.
The supercar (an ultra high-performance sports car that has over 500 horsepower, is mid-engined, made in limited production and with rare materials), is a two-door coupe. The exterior is made of lightweight carbon fiber and aluminum body panels, which lend a muscular, sleek look, and it has a hexagonal, honeycomb-inspired grill.
The interiors include microsuede and Bridge of Weir leather, a fine Scottish leather used in expensive cars, with seats that are hand-stitched.
The sports car features keyless entry, central LCD screen for GPS and entertainment system, including audio, a 360-degree camera with park assist and an integrated satellite navigation system and Wifi.
DBS was first introduced by Aston Martin in 1967, resurrected in 2007 and now the car-maker has brought it back as the model nameplate for Superleggera. The DB line is named after David Brown, a British industrialist who took over the company in 1947.
The DBS Superlegerra, now Aston Martin's flagship Super GT, is classified as a Grand Touring car, meaning designers and engineers emphasized refinement and comfort as much as raw performance.
