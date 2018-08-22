The 10 best universities in the US, according to Forbes 

Many publications release school rankings, but opinions vary on what makes an institution a top university.
The Forbes ranking of top colleges differs from many other college rankings in that it doesn't consider "input" statistics, such as SAT scores and acceptance rates. Instead, Forbes ranks schools according to a composite score made up of alumni salary (20 percent), student debt (20 percent), student experience (20 percent), alumni professional accomplishments (15 percent), academic success (12.5 percent) and graduation rate (12.5 percent).
Here are the 10 top colleges in the U.S., according to Forbes: