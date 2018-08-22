The credit cards with the best sign-up bonuses

Getting a new credit card can be an easy way to pocket hundreds of dollars. In fact, one survey found that an enticing sign-up bonus is the primary motivation for a quarter of people who get new cards.

But with so many options to choose from, finding the card that's both right for you and has the largest possible bonus can be difficult. While many bonuses come in cash, others come in the form of points or miles, and the value of those rewards may vary.

To determine which cards currently offer the largest sign-up bonuses overall, CNBC Make It analyzed over 100 popular credit cards in the U.S. For each card, we assessed the value and ease of use of its bonus, as well as how much you need to spend in order to qualify.

Based on our findings, here are the top choices currently available across different types of cards.