The credit cards with the best sign-up bonuses

Chase Ink Business Preferred
Business cards often offer high credit limits and large sign-up bonuses, too. The Chase Ink Business Preferred promises 80,000 points to users who spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. In terms of cash back, that's an $800 bonus, but points are worth 25 percent more when redeemed toward travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Portal. That means your bonus could be worth $1,000, if not more, if you transfer the points to a partner rewards program.
The annual fee, meanwhile, is relatively small: just $95 per year.
You need to own a small business of some sort to qualify for the card. In fact, the Ink Preferred is really a card designed to benefit small-business owners. It rewards spending on travel, shipping, advertising, and internet, phone and cable services with 3 points per dollar. On all other purchases, cardholders receive 1 point.
The card covers up to $600 in cell phone damage or theft protection three times per year, and cardholders can add employees to the account for free. The variable annual percentage rate is 17.74 to 22.74 percent based on your creditworthiness.
At a glance:
- Bonus: 80,000 points if you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel
- Annual fee: $95
- Rewards: 3 points on travel, shipping, online advertising, and internet, cable and phone services; 1 point on all other purchases
- Variable APR: 17.74 to 22.74 percent based on your creditworthiness
- How you redeem points: Transfer points to a partner rewards program, book travel directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal, or redeem for cash or gift cards at a lower rate
- Notable perks: Add employee cards at no cost; Up to $600 in cell phone damage or theft protection three times per year