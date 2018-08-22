LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner says these 4 simple practices helped him grow as a leader

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is currently one of Glassdoor's top-ranked leaders. Still, his management style took years to develop.

As a Yahoo exec in the early 2000s, Weiner has said his approach was "intense."

"I'd listen with the intent to reply, and not seek to understand," he said in a May commencement address at Wharton business school. "I expected other people to do things the way I did and grew frustrated when they didn't."

He vowed to change and developed a compassion-based approach to management inspired in part by the Dalai Lama. Along the way, he developed ways to structure his priorities. These practices, some simple and even mundane, ensured he made space to develop both people and strategic vision, both essential for anyone looking to grow an organization or grow as a leader.

Weiner sat down with CNBC's Adam Bryant to share his approach and what any leader can learn from his hard-won experience.