Trump administration reportedly to announce NAFTA 'handshake' deal with Mexico on Thursday

The U.S. is near an informal NAFTA deal with Mexico, according to Politico.

The media outlet reported on Tuesday the Trump administration is planning to announce it has achieved a breakthrough in its NAFTA negotiations with Mexico, citing three sources close to the talks.

Politico said government officials plan to announce the two side have made progress and Trump is expected to attend Thursday's event. One source called the announcement a "handshake" deal, according to the media outlet.

The sources warned the schedule may be altered.

Trump economic advisor Kevin Hassett told CNBC earlier this week the U.S. was near a deal with Mexico on NAFTA.

"We're even closer" to reaching a trade deal with Mexico after Mexican negotiators were in Washington for most of last week, he said Monday.

The Mexican peso gained vs. the U.S. dollar after the report.

See the full Politico report here.