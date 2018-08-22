Political storm around Trump leads to 'talk of impeachment' — but it's not likely

As the world wakes up to the political storm unfolding in the U.S. around some of Donald Trump closest former associates, questions are being asked whether the president could now be impeached — although that scenario is still very unlikely.

The political controversy reached new heights Tuesday with Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort and former lawyer Michael Cohen appearing in separate courts and the former being found guilty of — and the latter pleading guilty to — a litany of felonies related to the election campaign.

"Together, what these things are going do is that they're going to fuel talk of impeachment," Peter Trubowitz, the head of international relations at the London School of Economics, told CNBC Wednesday, calling it a "double whammy" of the Manafort and Cohen outcomes.

"Mr. Trump had a pretty bad day yesterday, and it's really hard to know what's worse here, the indictment of his former election campaign chairman Paul Manafort, or the plea bargain by Michael Cohen, the president's former personal lawyer for violating campaign finance laws," Trubowitz told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."