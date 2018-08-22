Bonds

US Treasury yields slip ahead of Fed minutes release

  • No auctions by the U.S. Treasury are scheduled for today.
  • The minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which took place at the turn of the month, will be published at 2 p.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.824 percent at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 2.988 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

While political news is likely to move markets somewhat Wednesday, investors in the bond market will be awaiting the latest publication by the U.S. central bank.

At 2 p.m. ET, the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which took place at the turn of the month, will be published

From Thursday to Saturday, leading central bankers will gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the future of monetary policy and the ever-changing market structure. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak to attendees on Friday. The economic symposium and Fed minutes come amid tension between the central bank and the U.S. administration.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told Reuters that he would continue to criticize the Federal Reserve if it persisted with raising interest rates. He added that the Fed should do "what's good for the country."

Trade talks with China are set to kick off in Washington today, with a nine-member delegation from Beijing speaking to U.S. officials in order to find some way of relieving friction between the two nations. If the meeting goes well, this could lead to a future meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Trump, however, isn't expecting much progress from the talks.

How do tariffs work?
Coming up Wednesday, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

