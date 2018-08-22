US Treasury yields slip ahead of Fed minutes release

While political news is likely to move markets somewhat Wednesday, investors in the bond market will be awaiting the latest publication by the U.S. central bank.

At 2 p.m. ET, the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which took place at the turn of the month, will be published

From Thursday to Saturday, leading central bankers will gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the future of monetary policy and the ever-changing market structure. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak to attendees on Friday. The economic symposium and Fed minutes come amid tension between the central bank and the U.S. administration.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told Reuters that he would continue to criticize the Federal Reserve if it persisted with raising interest rates. He added that the Fed should do "what's good for the country."

Trade talks with China are set to kick off in Washington today, with a nine-member delegation from Beijing speaking to U.S. officials in order to find some way of relieving friction between the two nations. If the meeting goes well, this could lead to a future meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Trump, however, isn't expecting much progress from the talks.