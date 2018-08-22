As Wall Street embraces the longest U.S. bull market in history, Peter Boockvar is focusing on what could disrupt it.

The Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer believes cracks in global growth will be the death knell to the historic rally here.

"It's hard to think that S&P 500 companies are going to be somehow immune to the slowdown we're clearly seeing in China and the rest of Asia and also throughout Europe and Latin America," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Futures Now."

Boockvar, a CNBC contributor, contends trouble is inevitable as the Federal Reserve and other central banks abandon easy money policies.

"I keep looking at what's happening with monetary tightening side, and that begins to pick up even further in the fourth quarter," he said. "I don't think it's a coincidence that we're seeing some accidents occur overseas."

Boockvar alluded to financial crises hitting Turkey, Italy and Argentina this year as a signal more countries are succumbing to pressure created by central banks. He believes the U.S. could soon get swept up in a wave of global market corrections.

"We had this very robust time frame when rates were zero, and it was just a search for yield everywhere," said Boockvar, who first turned bearish two years ago with a short neutral stance around the time of President Donald Trump's tax cuts. "Investors become more discriminating when cost of capital goes up, which it clearly has."

Boockvar's thoughts came as the S&P 500 hit its first all-time high in six months. The index is now up more than 7 percent this year. It will set the record on Wednesday as the longest bull market in history, 3,453 days — nearly 9½ years.