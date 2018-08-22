Wall Street tries to overcome Trump's legal troubles as US-China trade talks resume

U.S. stock futures were under some pressure this morning after the S&P 500 during Tuesday trading hit an all-time high for the first time in seven months but failed to close at a record. Barring a 20 percent decline, the bull market stands to become today the longest ever: 3,453 days old. (CNBC)
* NAFTA 'handshake' deal with Mexico targeted for tomorrow (Politico)
* Trump threatens to put a 25% tariff on every car from the EU (CNBC)
Investors are firmly fixed on Washington as trade talks between China and the U.S. resume today, and President Donald Trump grapples with Tuesday's fraud conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and fraud guilty plea from his ex-attorney Michael Cohen. (CNBC)
* Political storm around Trump leads to 'talk of impeachment;' but it's not likely (CNBC)
* Dems prep an emergency plan if Trump tries to shut down the Russia probe (NBC News)
* A day later, Trump to award Medal of Honor to airman killed in Afghanistan (USA Today)
* Trump dodged the biggest news Tuesday at a campaign raucous rally (CNBC)
Trump broke his silence on Manafort after landing in West Virginia for a rally. "I feel very badly for Paul Manafort," he said, adding the conviction "doesn't involve me" and has "nothing to do with Russian collusion." The president refused to comment on Cohen's plea.
* Why Trump is not named in the Michael Cohen indictment (CNBC)
* Cohen attorney Lanny Davis: My client was referring to Trump under oath (CNBC)
Retail earnings continue to roll in, with Target (TGT) and Lowe's (LOW) out this morning. Target beat expectations on profit, revenue and same-store sales, and issued rosy forward guidance. The stock surged. (CNBC)
Meanwhile, Lowe's shares were under pressure after the home improvement chain cut full-year guidance and missed on quarterly same-store sales. Earnings and revenue at Lowe's did exceed forecasts. (CNBC)
Mortgage applications rose 4.2 percent last week. Refinance applications increased 6 percent. At 10 a.m. ET, the National Association of Realtors is out with July existing home sales. (CNBC)
The Fed releases the minutes of its July 31-August 1 policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET, providing a glimpse of policy makers' outlook for the second half of the year. (WSJ)
* Bears pile into gold, but it could be at exactly the wrong time (CNBC)
* Bitcoin spikes almost $400 in an hour to a two-week high (CNBC)