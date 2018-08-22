Wall Street tries to overcome Trump's legal troubles as US-China trade talks resume

Facebook (FB) removed pages and content originating in Iran and Russia for "coordinated inauthentic behavior," the social network's latest effort to clean up the site in the aftermath of the 2016 election. (CNBC)



* Twitter and Alphabet also remove accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda (Reuters)

A federal grand jury indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-California, and his wife for allegedly misusing campaign funds and filing false campaign records. Hunter was one of the first in Congress to endorse Trump in the 2016 election. (CNBC)

President Trump's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, hosted the publisher of a white nationalist publication at his birthday party last weekend. Kudlow, a former CNBC contributor, said he didn't know Peter Brimelow's views. (CNBC)

Hurricane Lane intensified to a Category 5 last night, threatening to become the first hurricane to make landfall in Hawaii in nearly three decades. Hurricane Hector skirted the Hawaiian Islands earlier this month. (USA Today)

American Airlines (AAL) is cutting some of its international flights, including some money-losing service to China, as the world's largest airline faces a profit-crimping surge in fuel prices. (CNBC)



United Airlines (UAL) is developing seats that recline into flat beds for some of its recently-ordered Boeing 737s. It would become the first carrier in the U.S. to offer lie-flat seats on this type of plane. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) has ratcheted up its battle with Amazon, planting a stake on Amazon's turf by selling e-books for the first time, starting today, in partnership with Japan's top e-commerce company. (USA Today)