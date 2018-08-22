Watch: Trump posthumously awards Medal of Honor

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is set to posthumously award the Medal of Honor to Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2002.

Chapman landed on Takur Ghar Mountain as part of a rescue team. He fought and killed multiple enemies even after being wounded. The leader of the rescue team later credited Chapman with saving the lives of the entire team, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Chapman will be the first airman to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War, multiple outlets reported.