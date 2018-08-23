It used to be possible for young people to work their way through college, but it's a nearly impossible feat for students in 2018.

When NPR's Anya Kamenetz did the math, she found that Pell-eligible college students in 1981 could fund their degree by working a minimum wage job for 16 hours a week year-round, or nine hours a day over the summer. Kamenetz estimates that a similar student today would have to work a minimum wage job for 37 hours a week year-round, or 21.2 hours a day over the summer in order to fund a college degree.

There are several reasons for this change. While the cost of college has increased dramatically, incomes have not, and the current $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage has not kept up with inflation.

But in many cities, affordable high education options and higher local minimum wage rates brings the dream of working your way through college closer to reality. Student Loan Hero released a study comparing local minimum wages to the costs of 1,500 U.S. colleges, and found that students can work their way through just 2.8 percent of schools.

But the study also identified select cities that offer students the best chances of working their way through college. Here are the 20 best cities for those trying to work their way through school, according to Student Loan Hero: