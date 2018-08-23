5 pro athletes who've interned at Merrill Lynch, Facebook and other top companies

Sports Illustrated estimates that 78 percent of NFL players go broke within two years of retirement, and 60 percent of NBA players go broke within five years of retirement. Studies show that the average NBA career lasts 4.8 years, and the average NFL career lasts just 3.3 years.

That means that many players will need to find a second career before they even turn 30.

That's why a number of pro athletes are using their down time to pursue internships and job opportunities at some of today's top companies. In 2017, New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland opened up about his off-season gig as a part-time analyst for the asset management firm Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers. "It's guaranteed football is going to be over one day," he told ESPN. Copeland spent two summers in college interning for UBS, and the firm's founder says he'll "hire him in a second when his NFL career is over."

Here are five professional athletes using internship opportunities to set them up for success after sports: