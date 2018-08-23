CEOs, authors and speakers share the traits that unlocked their success

Success begins with you. You are the driving force behind your goals. To reach those goals, you must push yourself to learn more and hone your skillsets.

"The best investment I ever made was when I was 25 years old and I hated sales. I borrowed $3,000 from my mother to buy a sales program—it was twelve cassette tapes and it took 10 days for it to arrive," says Grant Cardone, multi-bestselling author, speaker and sales trainer.

Imagine: an incredibly successful sales trainer who began his career hating sales.

If you have your own company or are thinking of starting one, you will need to be your own everything – secretary, receptionist, financial officer, you name it. Even if you simply want to advance your career in a given field, never stop striving to improve. Build yourself to be as capable as you can be.

"I made so much money from those tapes. I went from making $30,000 to making $100,000 a year," he says. Most importantly, not only did I make more money, but for the first time in my life I could say I loved sales. For the first time, I knew what I was doing. Ever since then, I've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars investing in myself and my people, in hopes of making us all better, more motivated, more strategic. Some of the programs don't work, but I keep investing, knowing that it'll pay off in the long run."