The 9 most annoying email phrases, ranked

What's worse than an inbox packed with emails? How about getting follow-up emails about those emails?
Adobe recently surveyed more than 1,000 white-collar workers to learn more about email trends -- and the email phrases people hate most. "Not sure if you saw my last email…" was voted no. 1.
The phrases "Per my last email" and "Per our conversation" came in second and third. These phrases, while less reviled, are no less problematic, Kristin Naragon, Adobe's director of email solutions, tells CNBC Make It.