Cramer's lightning round: Watch this company's earnings report next week   

Centene: "I felt that it was a great stock, but it may have run too much, too fast. I would hold on and wait for pullback then buy, but otherwise no."

Daseke: "I think XPO is a much better buy."

Briggs & Stratton: "They just did a really good quarter. I was very proud of them. Stock was down, but they put together some good numbers."

Oracle: "Oracle is an inexpensive stock. I am in search of a catalyst. Salesforce reports next week; I am not in search of a catalyst. I think it's going to be a good quarter."

Cleveland-Cliffs: "I think its time has come and gone. It's had a really nice run."

Community Bank System: "It is an unusual situation in that it's up a great deal this year. I will defer and suggest you wait for that to come down. It's had too big a run."

Ally Financial: "It's a value stock, but I'm not going to go there. I don't want to be in the automotive financial services. I'd rather have you be in fintech. I'd rather see a Visa. I'd rather see a Mastercard."