European shares seen lower as fresh China trade tariffs begin 

Stocks in Europe are expected to open lower Thursday morning after Beijing implemented new retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 20 points at 7,554; the DAX 30 is set to start off by 37 points at 12,348; and the CAC 40 is seen off by 10 points at 5,411; according to IG.

Investors are digesting the latest trade news after China officially retaliated against fresh duties, worth $16 billion, from the United States. This takes place at a time when officials from both countries meet in Washington to talk trade.

Stateside, the picture was mixed as strong corporate earnings were weighed down by renewed political concerns surrounding President Donald Trump.

Back in Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly seeking to get a German official at the helm of the European Commission — meaning she will not back her central bank governor, Jens Weidmann, to become the next president of the European Central Bank, Handelsblatt reported.

Thursday's corporate calendar is thin, but there are plenty of data expected throughout the morning.

The Markit manufacturing and services PMIs for the euro area will be out at 9 a.m. London time; consumer confidence figures are due at 3 p.m. London time and the European Central Bank will publish the latest monetary policy meeting accounts at 12.30 p.m. London time.