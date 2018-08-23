Facebook names HP's Antonio Lucio as its new chief marketing officer

Facebook has named Antonio Lucio as chief marketing officer, filling a post that's been open since Gary Briggs announced his retirement in January

Lucio was previously CMO at HP and also held the position at Visa and PepsiCo. He'll start on Sept. 4.

"Facebook's story is at an inflection point," Chris Cox, Facebook's chief product officer, said in a statement. "We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world — in our families, our friendships, our communities, and our democracy — by improving our products at their core, and then by telling the story outside that we all know to be true inside."

It's been a tumultuous year for Facebook. The company has faced mounting consumer, regulatory and political pressure in the U.S. and Europe as reports detailed the extent to which the platform has been used by foreign actors to spread misinformation and influence elections. The stock is down 2 percent this year, while the other tech mega-cap stocks have rallied.

A big part of Lucio's job will surely be to help rehabilitate the company's reputation. Briggs, who helped in the search for his replacement, announced he was leaving the company in January to help the Democratic Party with the midterm elections and beyond.