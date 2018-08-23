Cybersecurity giant FireEye rose as much as 8% in trading today on news that it has contracted with both Facebook and YouTube to help spot disinformation campaigns.

According to The New York Times, FireEye executives tipped Facebook off to an Iranian disinformation campaign, which led to further discoveries of other campaigns from both Iran and Russia.

Google said in a statement today that FireEye, working with Google's own internal threat analysis divisions, also helped spot Iranian influence operations in its YouTube and email products.

"We're grateful to FireEye for identifying some suspicious Google accounts (three email accounts, three YouTube channels, and three Google+ accounts), which we swiftly disabled," according to a blog post by Kent Walker, Google vice president for global affairs.

FireEye published a report of the alleged malfeasance from Iran to its website.

The company provides a range of cybersecurity services, including intelligence analysis, disaster response and outsourced managed security operations.