Cybersecurity

FireEye stock pops on news of Facebook, Google findings

  • Cybersecurity giant FireEye helped Facebook and Google identify Iranian influence campaigns that made use of their platforms, according to the companies.
  • FireEye, one of the world's largest cybersecurity firms, saw a stock boost from the announcements.
Kent Walker speaks at a "Grow with Google" launch event in Cleveland.
via Google 
Kent Walker speaks at a "Grow with Google" launch event in Cleveland.

Cybersecurity giant FireEye rose as much as 8% in trading today on news that it has contracted with both Facebook and YouTube to help spot disinformation campaigns.

According to The New York Times, FireEye executives tipped Facebook off to an Iranian disinformation campaign, which led to further discoveries of other campaigns from both Iran and Russia.

Google said in a statement today that FireEye, working with Google's own internal threat analysis divisions, also helped spot Iranian influence operations in its YouTube and email products.

"We're grateful to FireEye for identifying some suspicious Google accounts (three email accounts, three YouTube channels, and three Google+ accounts), which we swiftly disabled," according to a blog post by Kent Walker, Google vice president for global affairs.

FireEye published a report of the alleged malfeasance from Iran to its website.

The company provides a range of cybersecurity services, including intelligence analysis, disaster response and outsourced managed security operations.

