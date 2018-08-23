Politics

Trump doesn't rule out pardoning Manafort in interview clip

  • Donald Trump didn't rule out the possibility of pardoning his former campaign chief.
  • Manafort was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to file foreign bank account reports.

President Donald Trump, speaking in an online clip of an interview to air Thursday, didn't rule out the possibility of pardoning his former campaign chief and newly convicted felon Paul Manafort.

In a federal court Tuesday, Manafort was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to file foreign bank account reports.

Donald Trump, Paul Manafort and Ivanka Trump check the podium at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 21, 2016.
Bill Clark | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
Speaking to "Fox & Friends," Trump was asked whether he was considering pardoning his former campaign chairman.

"I have great respect for what he's done in terms of what he's gone through," Trump said. "You know, he worked for Ronald Reagan for years, he worked for Bob Dole, he worked — I guess his firm worked for (Sen. John) McCain," the president added. "He worked for many, many people, many, many years."

Trump on Wednesday night encouraged his Twitter followers to tune in to the interview.

Manafort's conviction, which came in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday, was the first to stem from charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. The charges against Manafort did not relate to his work on Trump's election campaign, however.

Trump cast the charges against Manafort as widespread in the lobbying industry: "Some of the charges they threw against him, every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does."

Hush money 'came from me'

In a separate court hearing in New York on Tuesday, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts related to tax fraud, excessive campaign contributions, making false statements to a financial institution, and unlawful corporate contributions.

Asked if he knew about hush money that was paid by Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to silence their claims that they had had affairs with Trump, the president said he knew of the payments "later on."

He then insisted the money came from him, however. "Later on I knew. Later on … What he did — and they weren't taken out of the campaign finance, that's the big thing. That's a much bigger thing," Trump said. "Did they come out of the campaign?"

"They didn't come out of the campaign, they came from me," he said.