Trump doesn't rule out pardoning Manafort in interview clip

Speaking to "Fox & Friends," Trump was asked whether he was considering pardoning his former campaign chairman.

"I have great respect for what he's done in terms of what he's gone through," Trump said. "You know, he worked for Ronald Reagan for years, he worked for Bob Dole, he worked — I guess his firm worked for (Sen. John) McCain," the president added. "He worked for many, many people, many, many years."

Trump on Wednesday night encouraged his Twitter followers to tune in to the interview.

Manafort's conviction, which came in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday, was the first to stem from charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. The charges against Manafort did not relate to his work on Trump's election campaign, however.

Trump cast the charges against Manafort as widespread in the lobbying industry: "Some of the charges they threw against him, every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does."