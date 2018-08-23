The New York State Department of Health and Chautauqua County Health Department are investigating whether breakfast sandwiches sold at a McDonald's in Jamestown made people sick.

Twenty-two McDonald's diners reported nausea, vomiting or diarrhea from Aug. 4 to Aug. 21, the agencies said in a press release on Thursday. In interviews with 15 of those individuals, the agencies discerned that all 15 had eaten breakfast sandwiches at the fast food chain.

The agencies are sending breakfast sandwiches made by the McDonald's located on 2803 N. Main Street Extension, as well as patient samples, to a testing facility.

The franchise owner of the McDonald's in question is temporarily shutting the restaurant to clean it and review its preparation methods. It's also ordering new ingredients to use when it reopens. It will have a follow up meeting with the Chautauqua County Health Department "to ensure all recommendations [are] appropriately met."

The agencies said on Thursday that diners at the McDonald's chain who has had vomiting or diarrhea shortly after eating there between August 4 to today can contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4483 or CCHEALTH@co.Chautauqua.ny.us.

Franchise owner Enrico Francani said he's cooperating with local and state health department officials

"Because the health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, out of an abundance of caution, we proactively closed a restaurant for cleaning and sanitation," he said in a statement provided by the company.