Now Trump is having a Twitter spat with South Africa over land reforms

President Donald Trump has fallen out with South Africa after taking to Twitter to criticize the government's land reforms, prompting a sharp rebuke from Pretoria.

Posting on Twitter early Thursday morning, Trump said he had instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study the South Africa land and farm seizure and large scale killing of farmers."

He included the handle of Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson in his tweet. Carlson had discussed the issue on his show Wednesday, introducing the segment by saying, "South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has just begun the process of seizing land from his own citizens, without compensation, because they're the wrong skin color. That is literally the definition of racism."

Carlson then went on to criticize "elites" that criticize Trump for racism while "paying no attention" to the "racist government of South Africa."

The segment seems to have prompted Trump to instruct Pompeo to look into the matter.

Trump's comment on South Africa is the first time he has used the word "Africa" on the social media platform since becoming president.