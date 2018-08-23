VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Celebrity Cruises is spending $500 million to makeover every room on every ship — take a look inside

Celebrity Cruises new penthouse
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises new penthouse

Celebrity Cruises' fleet is getting a face lift — one that costs $500 million.

Starting in 2019, the luxury cruise line is upgrading all their current 11,641 staterooms aboard a fleet of 12 ships (not including, Edge which debuts in November) in what is the largest room renovation in cruise ship history, according to Celebrity.

All staterooms will be revamped, from inside cabins and ocean view accommodations to premium-category staterooms like Concierge Class. Staterooms will feature cashmere mattresses, making them ultra soft and warm.

New stateroom aboard Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
New stateroom aboard Celebrity Cruises

There will be redesigned bathrooms with all new finishes and fixtures and redesigned storage spaces. The Penthouse Suites will have dual walk-through showers and soaking tubs on the veranda.

The penthouse suite
Celebrity Cruises
The penthouse suite

Celebrity Cruises will also introduce 13 new AquaClass staterooms, seven new ocean view staterooms and 10 new inside staterooms, all with verandas, on every ship.

New stateroom design aboard Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
New stateroom design aboard Celebrity Cruises

All suites will have also have lounge seating, Grohe massaging showerheads, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, sitting areas and personal butlers. Rooms will have Bluetooth capability and Celebrity's internet service.

The fresh new look involved more than 500 architects, designers and engineers to match the progressive design of new ships, like Edge, Celebrity Cruises' latest ship that cost $1 billion.

A notable Celebrity Edge feature is "Magic Carpet," an open-air floating deck that goes up and down the side of the ship, acting as a cocktail bar and restaurant.

This is what a typical Celebrity Cruises stateroom looks like now.

The renovation will kick off with Celebrity Millennium in 2019 and run through 2023.

Don't miss:

This famous Las Vegas casino is getting a $620 million makeover — take a look inside

This $60,000 ice cream is the most expensive in the world — here's what you get

9 places in America you have to see in your lifetime

These are the best ways to travel the world for super cheap
These are the best ways to travel the world for super cheap   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...