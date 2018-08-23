Celebrity Cruises is spending $500 million to makeover every room on every ship — take a look inside

Celebrity Cruises' fleet is getting a face lift — one that costs $500 million.

Starting in 2019, the luxury cruise line is upgrading all their current 11,641 staterooms aboard a fleet of 12 ships (not including, Edge which debuts in November) in what is the largest room renovation in cruise ship history, according to Celebrity.

All staterooms will be revamped, from inside cabins and ocean view accommodations to premium-category staterooms like Concierge Class. Staterooms will feature cashmere mattresses, making them ultra soft and warm.