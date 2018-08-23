When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in the shadow of the Grand Tetons on Friday, he will also be standing in the shadow of President Donald Trump.

Trump this week expressed his displeasure with the Fed and Powell, by name, saying he disagrees with the Fed's rate hiking because it could hurt the economy and vowed to keep criticizing the central bank until it stops.

Trump was not chiding the Federal Reserve for the first time, but his most recent tirade triggered an uproar, both for the unorthodox nature of the remarks from a president and the appearance that he was meddling with the Fed's independence. But he also hit on the very thought at the top of mind for many a market pro right now — is the Fed going too fast and could it pause?

While Fed watchers don't expect Powell to offer his view on the president's criticism, MUFG chief financial economist Chris Rupkey said the Fed may actually consider Trump's comments as an input.

"I think his comments are important. They're taking the tack that at the moment, 'our policy has to stay pristine and independent from political interference,' but the other thing is, what if he's right?" said Rupkey. "What if rates are having a harmful effect on the prospects for growth here."

Powell is not expected to make news in his 10 a.m. ET presentation before the untelevised academic-focused gathering of central bankers and economists in Wyoming on Friday. But strategists are watching his words, at least in print, to see if he makes the kind of dovish comments that would turn market chatter to doubts about the Fed's rate-hiking forecast.