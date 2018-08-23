Ride-hailing firm Grab invests in fast-charging electric fleet

Singapore-based ride-hailing business Grab has entered into a strategic partnership with the SP Group that will see 200 new, fast-charging electric vehicles (EVs) use the major utility's fast-charging network.



The EVs are set to be rolled out from the beginning of 2019, Grab said in a statement Thursday.



Grab said drivers using the new models will benefit from preferential charging rates from SP, which has plans to build 500 publicly accessible charging points in Singapore by 2020.



Founded in 2012, Grab has operations in eight countries across Southeast Asia. Its platform enables users to book a range of services, from taxi rides to food delivery, using their smartphone. The business states that it is home to the region's biggest network of environmentally friendly vehicles.



The new EV model has an estimated range of 400 kilometers per charge. Grab said that drivers will need roughly 40 minutes at one of SP's high-speed, direct current charging points for a day's worth of driving.



"We have heard from our driver-partners that a faster charge time and longer EV driving range are important considerations for them when making the switch to EVs," Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore, said.



"We have taken their feedback on board and have negotiated the best deals to bring them concrete savings and the best vehicle model to cater to their driving needs."





