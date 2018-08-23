Sears Holdings is closing more stores.

The company said this week it has identified another 46 locations, which consists of 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores, that it will shut in November. The locations are spread across the U.S., ranging from California to Texas and North Carolina. (See a full list below.)

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," the company said in a statement.

Liquidation sales at those 46 stores are expected to begin as soon as next week, according to Sears. The company also said that eligible workers will receive severance and be able to apply for open other nearby stores.

Already this year, Sears had said in January that it was planning to shut more than 100 stores. It then announced another round of roughly 100 store closures in May. Sears was operating 894 stores in total as of May 5, which is the latest available total provided by the company.

With CEO Eddie Lampert at the helm, Sears has been trimming its real estate footprint as sales dwindle at its stores and shoppers increasingly opt to ring up purchases online or outside of shopping malls. Sears is currently evaluating a bid from Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, where ESL would buy the Kenmore appliance brand from Sears for $400 million. The company had previously sold off its Craftsman tool brand.

Sears is still testing new concepts, like standalone mattress stores and combined Sears and Kmart locations, but retail analysts say it will be hard for the company to bounce back from its dire strait today.

Sears shares have fallen more than 85 percent over the past 12 months, bringing the company's market cap to $127.8 million, or less than Lampert is willing to pay for the Kenmore brand alone. The stock hit an all-time intraday low of $1.15 earlier this week.