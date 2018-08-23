SPUR, a non-profit devoted good government planning in the San Francisco Bay Area, has published a paper laying out four possible visions for the region in 2070, and three of them are decidedly bleak.

The organization is supported by members, and the paper lists among its benefactors both of Mark Zuckerberg's organizations -- Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative -- alongside local biotech giant Genentech (owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche Holding AG), Stanford University, and other non-profits.

Like many papers from advocacy groups, "Four Future Scenarios for the Bay Area" lays out extreme scenarios in hopes of spurring what it considers to be proper action by local companies and governments, including investment in public transportation and affordable housing.

Even so, anybody living in the Bay Area today can easily identify with aspects of the worst cases laid out by the group.

The scenarios are: