Chinese tariffs are 'no big deal' for natural gas, Tellurian founder says   

Tellurian founder Charif Souki isn't worried about potential tariffs on natural gas exports, he told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Earlier this month, China put natural gas imports from the United States on its list of goods that could face a retaliatory tariff as the trade conflict between the two countries escalates. The country was the second-largest liquefied natural gas importer in the world last year, and it's expected to become the largest importer in 2019.

"If they impose tariffs on American gas, all that means is we'll receive different gas," Souki said. "It will substitute it. It's not a big deal."

Tellurian deals in liquefied natural gas, the commodity that jump-started a new industry when Souki's old company Cheniere Energy began exporting it. Souki co-founded Cheniere and served as its CEO until late 2015.

Liquefying natural gas, which dramatically decreases its volume, helps with the transportation of the gas to places that pipelines can't reach.

The Mad Money host said that he believes that liquefied natural gas companies have been punished lately because of concerns about China, but he doesn't believe should be an issue.

"The demand for this stuff is so high that someone else will gladly take it off our hands," Cramer said.

Souki agreed because LNG, which he called "the cheapest gas in the world," is a commodity.

"The trick is to make sure that we keep it affordable and attractively priced for the rest of the world," he said.

Construction on the company's first LNG project Driftwood is slated to begin in 2019, and Tellurian plans to begin producing LNG from it in 2023.

Earlier this year, Bechtel Corporation made a $50 million preferred equity investment in Tellurian. In 2016, GE Oil & Gas made its own preferred equity investment, worth $25 million, in the company.