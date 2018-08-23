The US stock market will be the next to ‘give in,’ strategist warns 

Are U.S. equities in for a sizeable pullback? Some investment veterans have been sounding the alarm, even as the benchmark S&P 500 clinches a record as the longest bull market in history.

Amid the market enthusiasm, there are warnings that tightening global liquidity conditions, and how they impact emerging markets in particular, present a major danger and a potential tipping point for markets. And despite U.S. equities continuing to move at full steam, outperforming the rest of the world, some strategists warn that they will be next.

"When you see a risk in emerging markets rolling over, and you have this concentration of liquidity in the U.S., you know that the next market that is going to give in is the equity market of the United States of America," said Hans Redeker, the global head of foreign exchange strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday, Redeker appeared to have no illusions about the future of U.S. stocks.

"The likelihood that we're getting first a tightening in global liquidity conditions is very high, and this has implications on market places," he said. "I think at one point it is, as well, going to call out the U.S. — the S&P at the moment is I think trading at lofty levels, and its benefiting from this concentration of liquidity, but that cannot last."

He attributed some of this to the pulling away of funds from emerging markets which are struggling under the weight of a strengthened dollar and higher U.S. interest rates. The economic activity and investment that emerging markets previously enjoyed will cease to take place, he and others have warned. These flows from developing economies are finding a home in the U..S., but Redeker believes the slowdown could also be on its way.

"So what you have is that the economy, globally, is slowing down from the fringes and going to the core. And I think that the next big challenge for us is when is it actually going to reach the core?"