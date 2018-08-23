President Donald Trump's tariff policy has failed to catch on in three states critical to this year's midterm elections.

A solid plurality of adults in Pennsylvania, Texas and Illinois say the duties will raise the cost of consumer goods and hurt the U.S. economy, according to NBC News/Marist polls released this week. The results do not bode well politically for Trump, who won the White House in part by promising to crack down on unfair trade practices and revive manufacturing in states such as Pennsylvania.

Firms in some industries, particularly steel and aluminum, have cheered Trump's tariffs on foreign metals imports or other duties imposed on major trading partners. But certain business and GOP lawmakers have slammed the president's widening trade conflicts with countries such as China, worrying that a back-and-forth tariff war could hurt consumers and damage American farmers.

Here's how tariffs are viewed in those three states: