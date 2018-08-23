Personal Finance

These majors are the most likely to lead to jobs

  • More and more, people want their degrees to bring them a job.
  • Jobs search website CareerCast has ranked the majors with the best career prospects.
As college grows more expensive, more students are under pressure to make sure their studies lead them to a job.

"The more opportunity you have earlier in your career, the better," said Kyle Kensing, online content editor at CareerCast. Indeed, a recent study found that if you don't put your degree to use quickly, you might never do so.

Picking up a practical degree doesn't have to mean abandoning your passions, Kensing said. Consider double majoring —one in accounting, another in English, or minoring in a more creative field. "You can't burn yourself out," he said.

Here are the degrees with the best job prospects, according to CareerCast.

Accounting

Calculator accounting
Glow Images | Getty Images

Accounting is one of the most steady fields of study if you're hoping to land a job, according to CareerCast.

More than 90 percent of accounting majors are employed and the field is expected to grow by 10 percent over the next eight years.

Business management

Business people talking in office meeting
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | Blend Images | Getty Images

This degree can help secure a position in many different fields — including human resources, research and consulting.

Some business management majors will also become medical services managers, a position projected to grow 20 percent.

Chemistry

Ava is using chemicals instead of grapes or fermentation to replicate wine.
Source: Ava Winery
Ava is using chemicals instead of grapes or fermentation to replicate wine.

CareerCast put chemistry on the list because some of the highest-paying careers — including physicians and chemical engineers — require extensive post-secondary schooling, which often begin with a B.A. in chemistry.

Computer science

595349873
Hero Images | Getty Images

Information technology jobs are on the rise. A major in computer science will help you land a position as a developer or analyst.

Finance

Photo by Yuri Arcurs

Financial analysts and personal financial advisors have growth outlooks of 11 percent and 15 percent, respectively, according to CareerCast.

Information systems

CNBC_americas_highest_paying_jobs_comp_sys_manager.jpg
Photo: Dell

As cloud-based technology makes its way into more fields, a background in information systems will make you competitive in the job market.

Marketing

Business Team Meeting Strategy Marketing Cafe Concept
Getty Images

The employment rate for recent marketing and market research grads is nearly 95 percent.

Mathematics

Equations
Lucidio Studio Inc | Getty Images

In CareerCast's best jobs of 2018 report, many of the top roles required a background in math — including statistician, data scientist and actuary.

Mechanical engineering

SS_highest_paid_degrees_2011_mech.jpg

While many of the more lucrative engineering positions require graduate school degrees, mechanical engineers typically only need a bachelor's degree. The major can be applied to many industries, as well, such as automotive, robotics and construction.

Nursing

SS_where_the_jobs_are_Nurse.jpg
Photo: David Sacks | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Demand for nurses is among the highest for all careers, and nursing entry-level positions pay more than most.

