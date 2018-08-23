As college grows more expensive, more students are under pressure to make sure their studies lead them to a job.

Jobs search website CareerCast has ranked the majors with the best career prospects.

"The more opportunity you have earlier in your career, the better," said Kyle Kensing, online content editor at CareerCast. Indeed, a recent study found that if you don't put your degree to use quickly, you might never do so.

Picking up a practical degree doesn't have to mean abandoning your passions, Kensing said. Consider double majoring —one in accounting, another in English, or minoring in a more creative field. "You can't burn yourself out," he said.

Here are the degrees with the best job prospects, according to CareerCast.