Now is the worst time to buy a new iPhone

Don't buy a new iPhone right now. You'll probably regret it in a couple of weeks.

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in September, including an upgraded version of the iPhone X, a larger version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen, and a more affordable iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

The new and more powerful iPhones should all include Face ID, which lets you unlock your iPhone by looking at it instead of with a fingerprint. Also, reports from last year suggested Apple will increase the size of the batteries in its new iPhones, so they might stay on longer than current models. New modems for faster data speeds on 4G LTE networks are also said to make an appearance.