Now is the worst time to buy a new iPhone

  • Apple will unveil new iPhones in September.
  • It's a bad time to buy a new iPhone, since the new models are coming so soon and the current models will be discounted.
  • Three iPhones are expected, including an upgrade to the iPhone X and a new version with a larger screen.
An iPhone is displayed at an Apple Store on February 1, 2018 in Corte Madera, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Don't buy a new iPhone right now. You'll probably regret it in a couple of weeks.

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in September, including an upgraded version of the iPhone X, a larger version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen, and a more affordable iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

The new and more powerful iPhones should all include Face ID, which lets you unlock your iPhone by looking at it instead of with a fingerprint. Also, reports from last year suggested Apple will increase the size of the batteries in its new iPhones, so they might stay on longer than current models. New modems for faster data speeds on 4G LTE networks are also said to make an appearance.

This animoji is me as a sad fox :(
Todd Haselton | CNBC
While Apple's new iPhone software, iOS 12, will be available for older phones going back to the iPhone 5s, iOS 12 will run best on the new models. Sometimes -- as was the case with the iPhone X and Apple's Animoji -- there are new features that are exclusive to the newest iPhones.

You should wait even if you don't want the latest and greatest model

Apple usually continues to sell its older devices at discounted prices.

In other words, if you want an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now, you might want to wait a few weeks until the new models come out. You'll save hundreds of dollars. There's just one caveat: some reports have suggested Apple will retire the current version of the iPhone X and replace it with the newer models. Even still, in a few weeks you'll find great deals on gently-used versions of the iPhone X.

So, if you're itching for a new phone and don't know what to get, just sit tight for a couple more weeks.

