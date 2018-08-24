Instagram is inviting college students to join new groups organized by school

Instagram is testing a new feature to group student users by college community in another move to make the photo-sharing app more like the flagship Facebook app from its parent company.

Instagram users are prompted to join a college community and "connect with other students." Opting in adds a user's university and graduating year — selected by the user from predetermined options — to their profile and grants access to class-based lists of other students who've opted into the community.

You can direct message or watch a user's public Story directly from the community lists.