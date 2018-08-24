Tech

Instagram is inviting college students to join new groups organized by school

  • Instagram is starting to test a college community feature that would help current students find other students through class-based lists.
  • However, one reporter was easily able to enroll in the community despite having graduated.
Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom speaks at Facebook's corporate headquarters during a media event in Menlo Park, California on June 20, 2013, where Facebook announced the introduction of video for Instagram.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images
Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom speaks at Facebook's corporate headquarters during a media event in Menlo Park, California on June 20, 2013, where Facebook announced the introduction of video for Instagram.

Instagram is testing a new feature to group student users by college community in another move to make the photo-sharing app more like the flagship Facebook app from its parent company.

Instagram users are prompted to join a college community and "connect with other students." Opting in adds a user's university and graduating year — selected by the user from predetermined options — to their profile and grants access to class-based lists of other students who've opted into the community.

You can direct message or watch a user's public Story directly from the community lists.

A new Instagram feature lets users join a college-based "community" to connect with other students. 
Screenshot from Instagram
A new Instagram feature lets users join a college-based "community" to connect with other students. 


Instagram has become Facebook's way to attract younger users. It's spent a lot of time mimicking popular features from its main rival Snapchat, including adding features like Stories and longer videos through IGTV. Appealing to the college crowd not only hearkens back to Facebook's roots as a social network for college students, but could also help draw in more young adults.

Instagram verifies a student using information people have publicly shared about their university, the accounts they follow and other connections they have.

Although the communities are intended for current students, it's not perfect. The app prompted one CNBC reporter to join a college community for the correct alma mater, but register as an active student despite not being one.

The company told CNBC the test is in early phases and there are tools to report inappropriate usage.

The next wave of models is made of ones and zeros — and we are not talking about their size   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
SNAP
---
FB
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...