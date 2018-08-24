This former Google X exec reverse engineered happiness — here's what he found

Gawdat also realized something else — in the absence of unhappiness, he was happy. "So I took that and I started to develop the equations that triggered unhappiness, which was really, really eye-opening."

To do so, Gawdat identified happy moments in his life — his "happy list" — and plotted them on charts. He looked for the trendline relating the happy moments in his life.

"My list is not much different than that of others. It contains simple moments ... I feel happy when I have a good cup of coffee. I feel happy when my daughter, Aya, smiles. I feel happy when I learn something new. I feel happy when I achieve something of impact or I feel happy when I am with people I love," Gawdat says.

Gawdat boiled down what he saw into "one simple equation, which basically says your happiness is equal to or greater than the difference between the events of your life and your expectations of how life should behave," he says.

For example, says Gawdat, "Rain never made you happy or unhappy on it's own. Rain in isolation doesn't have a happiness intrinsic value." Instead, how wet weather affects what you wanted to do on the day it rained is what makes you happy or unhappy, he says; a farmer who needs to water his field is grateful to see rain, while someone who had hoped to lay by the pool would be unhappy to see rain.

Similarly, "It's not the events of our life that make us unhappy, it's the way we think about them," Gawdat says.

Finding happiness, then, requires changing your perceptions, according to Gawdat.

"See the reality of your life for what it really is. If you are reading a CNBC article online while you sit somewhere in America, your life is likely better than 99 percent of everyone who has ever lived. While all of us have to struggle every now and then, at the end of the day, our lives are still much better than those trying to survive the war in Syria or hunger in Africa," says Gawdat. "The way we think about the events of our life and compare them to realistic expectations is what makes us happy or unhappy."

Gawdat uses a thought process flow chart to achieve happiness. When he has a thought that makes him unhappy, he asks himself if it is true.

"If it isn't I drop it. Why should I let my brain make me unhappy for something that is not even true," says Gawdat. "If it is true, then I ask myself if I can do something about it. If I can, I do it. Life becomes better and I become happier.

"But if I can't ... I accept it. What's the point is stressing about something when all the stress in the world would not change it. Then once I learn to accept it as the new baseline of my life, I start to commit and do something to make things better."