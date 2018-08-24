There’s a very high probability we’re in the end game for dollar strength, strategist says

While the dollar is set for its biggest weekly decline since March, one strategist said Friday that the dollar strength story is nearing its end.

"I think there's a very high probability that we're in the end game of dollar strength against most currencies," Bob Parker, investment committee member at Quilvest Wealth Management told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.

Parker, speaking ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, added that markets will be looking forward to what the Fed does next year.

"Are they going to do three next year? I think that one thing that is inconsistent is the Fed giving guidance for three rate hikes next year and forecasting growth next year in America of 2.4 percent. Something's not right there."