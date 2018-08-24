Here's a good explanation on how the $2,295 Magic Leap One headset works

CNBC had a chance this month to check out the first product from a company that raised more than $2.3 billion from Alphabet's Google, Alibaba and J.P. Morgan. Magic Leap didn't initially provide much information on how its $2,295 Magic Leap One headset works, though.

Now, there's an answer.

First, some quick background: the Magic Leap One is a headset that's similar to Microsoft's HoloLens. It's a wearable computer that lets you place digital objects — like computer screens or animated animals — in the real world around you. It's the sort of technology that may one day replace computers and phones.

A site named iFixit, which tears down consumer electronics, recently opened up the Magic Leap to understand how it operates, and it did a nice job explaining how the headset works.

The lenses that you peer through are crafted out of six individual laminated layers. Here's more:

Waveguide display — essentially a transparent screen that's lighted invisibly from the side. The waveguide (what Magic Leap calls a "photonic lightfield chip") guides light — in this case, an image — across a thin layer of glass, magnifying it and angling it into your eye. Focus planes — On a VR display, everything is in focus all the time. Reality is different — some things look crisp while others can look blurry, depending on where your eye is focused. Magic Leap mimics this effect by stacking multiple waveguides to create focus planes — slicing up the image into crisp and blurry areas.

Read more on iFixit.